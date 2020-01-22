Quantcast
Senate passes amended public defender pay parity bill

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 22, 2020 10:27 am

Wisconsin public defenders are on pace to receive pay parity with state prosecutors. The state Senate on Tuesday passed an amended version of Senate Bill 468 to provide a pay-progression plan for assistant state public defenders.

