Home / Legal News / TMJ centers settle false claims case for $1M

TMJ centers settle false claims case for $1M

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 16, 2020 11:33 am

A company doing business as TMJ & Orofacial Pain Treatment Centers of Wisconsin will pay $1 million to resolve allegations that the centers submitted false claims to Medicare and TRICARE, a health-care provider for service members and their families.

