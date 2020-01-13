Quantcast
Husch Blackwell adds 12 attorneys to Madison practice

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 13, 2020 12:11 pm

Twelve attorneys have joined Husch Blackwell's health care, life sciences and education-industry team, the firm announced Monday. The attorneys come from Godfrey & Kahn and Reinhart.

