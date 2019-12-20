Quantcast
Stevens Point billboard battle ends in advertiser's favor, Supreme Court rules

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 20, 2019 1:56 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with an advertising company in a billboard battle in Stevens Point. The justices decided Lamar Central Outdoor was unfairly asked to remove a billboard alongside Interstate 39.

