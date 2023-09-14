Wis. DOJ announces lawsuit over Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe’s role

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday the filing of a lawsuit seeking an order declaring that Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe is lawfully holding over in her current position and the Senate has no power to reject her.

“The story today is not what the senate has purported to do with its vote. It’s that the senate has blatantly disregarded state law in order to put its full stamp of approval on the ongoing baseless attacks on our democracy,” said Kaul during a news conference in Madison.

“We are going to court to minimize the confusion resulting from today’s stunt and to protect a pillar of our democracy—the fair administration of elections,” Kaul added.

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers also announced Thursday he is officially requesting the Wisconsin Department of Justice provide immediate representation and file suit to defend Wisconsin’s elections administrator to ensure she can continue to remain in her role.

Democracy in danger?

“Wisconsin Republicans’ attempt to illegally fire Wisconsin’s elections administrator without cause today shows they are continuing to escalate efforts to sow distrust and disinformation about our elections, denigrate our clerks, poll workers, and election administrators, and undermine basic tenets of our democracy, including the peaceful transfer of power,” Evers said.