Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joseph Biden was indicted Thursday for allegedly making false statements and an illegal gun possession, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

According to the indictment, on or about October 12, 2018, Hunter Biden allegedly acquired a Colt .38 special firearm and knowingly made a false and fictious written statement intended to likely deceive the gun dealer.

The charges were announced in the wake of a collapsed July plea deal in which the younger Biden’s attorneys had negotiated with the U.S. Attorney’s office and special counsel David Weiss. Under the terms of the previous plea agreement, Biden would have pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax violations and admit to the illegal possession of a firearm, while not actually pleading guilty to that felony offense.

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, the deal would have ended a long-running Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden who acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden. It also would have averted a trial that would have generated days or weeks or distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.

Biden is facing up to 25 years in prison, according to the 3-count indictment which notes fines could be as high as $750,000 for all three counts.