MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose nonpartisan redistricting ahead of 2024 election to preempt Supreme Court tossing maps.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is backing off threats of impeaching the newest Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and is instead deploying a new maneuver to avoid having the liberal-controlled court weigh in on the state’s electoral maps: writing new ones, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Hopefully it means that we will take all of the money that has been wasted by the liberal interests suing us over the maps and instead we get to say we don’t need to waste those taxpayer dollars because we can adapt the process that has been used flawless wirelessly in Iowa,” Vos said Tuesday.

Embracing the Iowa model of drawing legislative boundaries reflects a new direction for Vos, who over the last month warned newly seated Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz was risking being impeached by the Assembly if she did not recuse from lawsuits before the court that seek to change the state’s electoral maps. Vos contended Protasiewicz should recuse because she called the current maps “rigged” while campaigning for the court seat, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.