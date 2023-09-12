Migrant arrested over bathroom access protest

A migrant mother from Venezuela is now facing felony charges after she allegedly blocked traffic and scuffled with police officers outside of a Chicago police station Saturday, reports Chicago Tribune.

Dayrelys Yojana Coy, 21, was arrested Saturday, but released Sunday afternoon on a recognizance bond and ordered by Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad to have no “unlawful contact” with the 8th District Chicago Police, Tribune reported, noting her next court date is Friday.

According to Tribune, Coy was represented by a public defender whose name was not listed in the court record.

According to the police report, Coy was confronted as she stood in the middle of the street with “physical barriers” that blocked traffic.