7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: John Gnutek v. Illinois Gaming Board

Case No.: 22-1213

Officials: Ripple, Rovner and Wood, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Wrongful Termination-Title VII

Gnutek alleged that he was wrongfully terminated from his position as a Gaming Senior Special Agent with the Illinois Gaming Board. He claimed that this termination violated Title VII, the First Amendment under 42 U.S.C. 1983, and the Illinois Ethics Act. His dismissal came in the wake of his arrest following an altercation with another driver.

Initially, the district court dismissed the claims related to the Illinois Ethics Act against both the Board and the individual defendants in their official capacities. Gnutek then voluntarily dropped the claims against two of the individual defendants. Subsequently, the district court granted summary judgment in favor of the Board and three remaining individuals regarding the remaining claims.

The Seventh Circuit upheld this decision. Gnutek failed to present any compelling evidence that would allow a fact-finder to reasonably infer that his termination was an act of retaliation. Additionally, he did not establish that he was treated less favorably than other individuals in similar situations.

Affirmed.

Decided 09/07/23