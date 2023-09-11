Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//September 11, 2023

WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Brown County Department of Human Services v. A. K.

Case No.: 2023AP000730

Officials: Stark, P.J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

Alice appeals from an order terminating her parental rights (TPR) to her daughter, Paige. Alice argues that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion by finding that it was in Paige’s best interest to order the TPR because the court did not receive any direct evidence from Paige’s proposed adoptive resources.  Alice cites to no legal authority in support of her argument.

Affirmed.

Decided 09/06/23

Full Text

