WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Jeffrey S. Clemons

Case No.: 2020AP001450-CR

Officials: Gill, J.

Focus: Sufficiency of Evidence

Jeffrey Clemons went to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department on June 5, 2019, to report that his former wife, Lindsey Lundequam, and her daughter, Johanna Survila, were following and chasing him in violation of a restraining order. Barron County Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Fick interviewed Clemons, Lundequam, and Survila at the sheriff’s department the same day. The women said that Clemons had been following them, not the other way around. After Fick conducted his investigation, Lundequam and Survila were cited for obstructing an officer. At the trial on the obstruction citation for Lundequam and Survila, Clemons changed the story he had given Fick about what occurred. Based on Clemons’ changed account, the State dropped the charges against Lundequam and Survila. The State then charged Clemons with misdemeanor obstructing an officer but later amended the charge to an ordinance violation. After hearing the evidence at Clemons’ bench trial, the circuit court found Clemons guilty of obstructing an officer.

Clemons appeals a judgment of conviction entered after a bench trial at which he was found guilty of obstructing an officer in violation of a Barron County ordinance. Clemons argues that there was insufficient evidence to support the circuit court’s finding that he obstructed an officer.

Affirmed.

Decided 09/06/23