Discharge from Commitment

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//September 11, 2023

WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Donald Samuel James

Case No.: 2022AP000395

Officials: White, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J.

Focus: Discharge from Commitment

James was committed under WIS. STAT. ch. 980 (2021-22), as a sexually violent person. The instant appeal concerns James’ petition for discharge from his commitment and the circuit court’s order denying James’ petition, without a hearing. On appeal, James argues that he is entitled to a hearing on his petition for discharge based on two recent expert reports from which a jury would likely conclude that he is no longer a proper subject for commitment.

Affirmed.

Decided 09/06/23

Full Text

t

