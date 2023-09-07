Wisconsin man arrested for assaulting Law Enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Published 3:10 p.m. CST on September 7, 2023.

A Wisconsin man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement officials, related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, according to Justice Department officials.

According to officials, his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Joseph Cattani, 40, of Colgate, Wisconsin, is charged in a criminal complaint obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

The complaint was filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, both felony offenses. In addition to the felonies, Cattani is charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Cattani was arrested today in Wisconsin and made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, officials said.

According to court documents, video footage from Jan. 6, 2021, depicts an individual, later identified as Cattani, wearing a black winter jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, holding a black camera with what appears to be a telephoto lens, with a backpack or camera bag slung across the shoulder, as among the crowd of rioters at the Capitol that day.

Open-source video depicts Cattani at the Rotunda doors to the Capitol building as he uses his right hand to grab the face shield of a U.S. Capitol Police (UCSP) officer. Video footage shows Cattani pulling the face shield up and down as the officer’s head twists and turns. The video then shows Cattani pushing his way into the Capitol building, officials noted.

Closed circuit surveillance video depicts Cattani inside the Capitol for approximately 18 minutes. Video footage depicts Cattani entering the Capitol through the Rotunda Doors at approximately 2:38 p.m., and he then made his way up the Gallery Stairs and to the area outside the Senate Gallery. Cattani traveled to other areas of the Capitol building as well, including the area outside the Office of the Majority Whip and the area outside the Senate chamber. He exited the building at approximately 2:56 p.m., officials added.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee and Washington Field Offices, which identified Cattani as BOLO (Be on the Lookout) #350 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,146 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 398 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.