By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//September 5, 2023

Parental Rights Termination

WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. C. D.

Case No.: 2023AP001025

Officials: DONALD, P.J.

Focus: Parental Rights Termination

C.D. appeals an order terminating her parental rights to her daughter, E.D.C.D. On appeal, C.D. argues that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion when the court: (1) entered a default judgment against C.D.; (2) denied C.D.’s request for new counsel; and (3) denied C.D.’s request to proceed with counsel of her choice. The appeals court concludes that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion in entering a default judgment against C.D. Accordingly, the appeals court reverses the order terminating C.D.’s parental rights and remand to the circuit court for further proceedings. As the appeals court reversed the order terminating C.D.’s parental rights based on the entry of the default judgment, it does not reach C.D.’s other issues.

Reversed and remanded

Decided 08/29/23

