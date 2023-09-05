Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Disciplinary Proceeding

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//September 5, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Disciplinary Proceeding

Disciplinary Proceeding

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//September 5, 2023

WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. David V. Penn

Case No.: 2023AP000869-D

Officials:

Focus: Disciplinary Proceeding

Attorney David V. Penn was admitted to the practice of law in Wisconsin in 1986 and practices law in northern Wisconsin. In 1996, this court suspended Attorney Penn’s license to practice law for two years based on his drug use and multiple violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys while he was serving as the Vilas County District Attorney. In re Disciplinary Proc. Against Penn, 201 Wis. 2d 405, 407, 548 N.W.2d 526 (1996). Attorney Penn’s license to practice law was reinstated in 2002. In re Disciplinary Proc. Against Penn, 2002 WI 5, 249 Wis. 2d 667, 638 N.W.2d 287.

On February 21, 2023, this court issued an order temporarily suspending Attorney Penn’s license to practice law after concluding that his continued practice of law posed a threat to the interests of the public and the administration of justice under Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 22.21(1).1 See OLR v. Penn, 2023XX16-D (Feb. 21, 2023 Order, as amended Feb. 27, 2023).

Decided 08/25/23

Full Text

t

Related Content

Parental Rights Termination

C.D. appeals an order terminating her parental rights to her daughter, E.D.C.D. On appeal, C.D. argues that th[...]

September 5, 2023

Condemned Property

This appeal involves the amount of just compensation that Kenneth and Doreen Stankowski were entitled to recei[...]

September 5, 2023

Commitment Order- Involuntary Administration of Medication

Alex appeals a WIS. STAT. ch. 51 commitment order and an associated order allowing for the involuntary adminis[...]

September 5, 2023

Summary Judgment-Loan Repayment-Breach of Contract

On April 16, 2007, ST Paper, LLC purchased the assets of a paper mill from Oconto Falls Tissue, Inc. (“OFTI�[...]

September 5, 2023

Sexual Assault of a Minor-Postconviction Motion

Kodi Bear was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of sixteen (use or threat of f[...]

September 5, 2023

Divorce-Property Division-Attorney Fees

Gill and Bahr married in June 2011.

September 5, 2023

Polls

Should Justice Protasiewicz recuse herself on gerrymandering cases that go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests