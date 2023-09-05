WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. David V. Penn

Case No.: 2023AP000869-D

Officials:

Focus: Disciplinary Proceeding

Attorney David V. Penn was admitted to the practice of law in Wisconsin in 1986 and practices law in northern Wisconsin. In 1996, this court suspended Attorney Penn’s license to practice law for two years based on his drug use and multiple violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys while he was serving as the Vilas County District Attorney. In re Disciplinary Proc. Against Penn, 201 Wis. 2d 405, 407, 548 N.W.2d 526 (1996). Attorney Penn’s license to practice law was reinstated in 2002. In re Disciplinary Proc. Against Penn, 2002 WI 5, 249 Wis. 2d 667, 638 N.W.2d 287.

On February 21, 2023, this court issued an order temporarily suspending Attorney Penn’s license to practice law after concluding that his continued practice of law posed a threat to the interests of the public and the administration of justice under Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 22.21(1).1 See OLR v. Penn, 2023XX16-D (Feb. 21, 2023 Order, as amended Feb. 27, 2023).

Decided 08/25/23