Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Reedsburg man charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//August 24, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Reedsburg man charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle

Reedsburg man charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//August 24, 2023

The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed charges Wednesday against Kevin Green, 18, of Reedsburg, for driving the vehicle that struck and killed a 13-year-old child as she boarded a school bus on May 12, 2023.

The complaint alleges the defendant was driving a Ford F-150 truck behind a school bus just before 7:30 am when he failed to notice it had stopped in front of him to pick up children. According to the complaint, he was traveling at about 63 miles per hour when he swerved toward the ditch, striking the rear right side of the school bus before hitting the child, who was standing in her driveway.

The child died as a result of her injuries.

The complaint alleges that Green was texting while driving at and before the time of the crash.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department led the investigation. The Criminal Litigation Unit of the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Legal Services is handling the prosecution, with assistance from DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.

The prosecution is unable to comment beyond what is contained in the complaint or stated in court, because this is an ongoing criminal prosecution.

An initial appearance is scheduled to take place in Sauk County Court on August 23 at 1 p.m.

o

Related Content

GOP Debate

In-fighting erupts among Republicans at first GOP Debate in Milwaukee

Sparks flew at Wednesday's debate with internal attacks within the Republican party.

August 24, 2023

Chief Judge Rossell selected to chair Committee of Chief Judges

Rossell replaces former committee chair, Judge Jennifer R. Dorow, Waukesha County Circuit Court.

August 24, 2023

Wisconsin Democrats want to ban sham lawsuits as GOP senator continues fight against local news site

The legal proceedings have cost the small, nonprofit news site close to $200,000 so far.

August 24, 2023

Minnesota governor names first Black chief justice of state Supreme Court, Natalie Hudson

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday promoted Natalie Hudson to become chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court this[...]

August 24, 2023

Legislators press DNR policy board appointees on wolves, pollution, sandhill crane hunt

Multiple Wisconsin municipalities, including Madison and Marinette, have discovered the chemicals in their gro[...]

August 24, 2023

Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Ashland County District Attorney

Vacancy being created by the resignation of District Attorney David V. Meany, effective Oct. 2, 2023.

August 24, 2023

Polls

Should Justice Protasiewicz recuse herself on gerrymandering cases that go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests