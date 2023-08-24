Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Ashland County District Attorney

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//August 24, 2023

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he is seeking applicants for Ashland County District Attorney. The appointment will fill the vacancy being created by the resignation of District Attorney David V. Meany, effective Oct. 2, 2023. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to [email protected]. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 8th, 2023.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

For questions about the appointment process, please contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

