Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Commercial Real Estate

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 21, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 21, 2023

WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Stellar Center – Hobart LLC v. OneLegacy Advisors, LLC

Case No.: 2022AP000716

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Commercial Real Estate

In June 2018, Stellar Center – Hobart LLC (“Stellar”) and OneLegacy entered into a lease of commercial real estate for a three-year period commencing on July 1, 2018, and terminating on June 30, 2021. OneLegacy experienced problems with the leased office space almost immediately, including inadequate air conditioning and internet service, unmaintained landscaping, and burned-out lights. These problems with the office space sometimes forced OneLegacy’s staff to work from home

Stellar appeals a circuit court order dismissing its complaint against OneLegacy Advisors, LLC, and Jasen Benton (collectively, “OneLegacy”) for breach of contract. Specifically, Stellar sought damages from OneLegacy for vacating its office space prior to the expiration of its lease with Stellar. Stellar argues that the circuit court erred in determining that OneLegacy had been constructively evicted and was therefore not responsible for paying rent after its eviction. OneLegacy cross-appeals the court’s dismissal of its counterclaim for monetary damages arising from Stellar’s breach of the lease. The appeals court rejects the arguments in both the appeal and cross-appeal.

Affirmed.

Decided 08/15/23

Full Text

-

Related Content

Default Judgments

On January 18, 2017, Singh was arrested by a Village of Hales Corners police officer for operating a motor veh[...]

August 21, 2023

Jury Instruction

The State charged Kyle Darnell with three offenses, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

August 21, 2023

Newly Discovered Evidence- Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Fue Lor appeals a judgment convicting him of several child sex offenses and possession of child pornography.

August 21, 2023

Sex Offender Residency Restrictions

In 2008, the town of Paris, in rural Kenosha County of Wisconsin, implemented an ordinance titled "Sex Offende[...]

August 21, 2023

Fair Housing Act

In a lawsuit initiated in 2014 under the provisions of the Fair Housing Act (42 U.S.C. 3601–19), Cook County[...]

August 21, 2023

Twenty-Sixth Amendment-Voting Rights

Indiana law allows “elderly” voters—those sixty-five or older—to vote by mail.

August 21, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests