Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Menominee County Register of Deeds

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//August 17, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Menominee County Register of Deeds

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an inauguration ceremony at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Menominee County Register of Deeds

By: Steve Schuster, [email protected]//August 17, 2023

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he is seeking applicants for appointment as register of deeds in Menominee County. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Menomin Hawpetoss, effective Aug. 4, 2023. The new register of deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.

To apply, please complete the online application available here, which can also be found on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov. Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2023.

Those interested in applying must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities, and community involvement.

For more information about the position, please contact Menominee County. Potential applicants with questions about the application process may contact the Gubernatorial Appointments Office at [email protected].

-

Related Content

Office of School Safety

Wisconsin Attorney General Kaul releases 2022 annual crime lab report

Attorney General: Wisconsin State Crime Labs surpass national averages in majority of areas.

August 17, 2023

Rep. Bryan Steil’s constituents are met with a locked door on Inflation Reduction Act anniversary

Constituents visiting Congressman Bryan Steil’s Racine office to mark the first anniversary of the Inflation[...]

August 17, 2023

Appeals Court upholds legality of abortion pill, with restrictions

A federal appeals court panel ruled Wednesday the abortion pill Mifepristone remains legal, however, set rest[...]

August 17, 2023

Commission won’t tell Wisconsin’s top elections official whether to appear at reappointm...

Wisconsin Elections Commission has declined to vote on whether the top elections official should appear before[...]

August 17, 2023
Anders Odegaard

Disbarment sought for former prosecutor charged with killing his ex-wife

Odegaard was terminated as a prosecutor for cause.

August 17, 2023

Havana syndrome may have resulted from energy weapon, report says

Report: Signs and symptoms of Havana syndrome are 'genuine and compelling.'

August 16, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests