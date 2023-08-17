Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Menominee County Register of Deeds

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an inauguration ceremony at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he is seeking applicants for appointment as register of deeds in Menominee County. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Menomin Hawpetoss, effective Aug. 4, 2023. The new register of deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.

To apply, please complete the online application available here, which can also be found on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov. Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2023.

Those interested in applying must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities, and community involvement.

For more information about the position, please contact Menominee County. Potential applicants with questions about the application process may contact the Gubernatorial Appointments Office at [email protected].