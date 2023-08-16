Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fired Wisconsin courts director files complaints against liberal Supreme Court justices

By: Associated Press//August 16, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Fired Wisconsin courts director files complaints against liberal Supreme Court justices

Judge Randy Koschnick, director of state courts, addresses criminal defense attorneys' concerns about Rule Petition 20-09 during a public hearing on Wednesday.

Judge Randy Koschnick, director of state courts, addresses criminal defense attorneys' concerns about Rule Petition 20-09 during a public hearing via Zoom in 2021. (File photo)

Fired Wisconsin courts director files complaints against liberal Supreme Court justices

By: Associated Press//August 16, 2023

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former director of Wisconsin’s court system who was fired by liberal state Supreme Court justices the day after they gained control of the panel has filed complaints against his replacement and the justices who voted to oust him.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that Randy Koschnick, who was appointed to the role in 2017 by a conservative majority, filed five complaints Tuesday with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission, an independent agency that enforces a code of conduct for judges and court commissioners.

In the complaints, Koschnick alleged that the Milwaukee County judge appointed to replace him cannot legally take office until July 2025, because the state constitution prohibits judges from holding nonjudicial offices until their terms end.

“I think it’s a real threat to the system, long-term, to have justices not following the constitution and apparently not being concerned about it,” Koschnick told the newspaper.

His five complaints were filed against Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet, Jill Karofsky and Janet Protasiewicz, as well as Audrey Skwierawski, who was named interim director of the state court system. The director of state courts is Wisconsin’s top nonjudicial court official and advises the Supreme Court on improving court processes while also overseeing court budgets and operations.

In a statement Wednesday, Skwierawski said she carefully reviewed the law and worked with legal experts to ensure she was eligible to serve in the role.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court flipped to liberal control earlier this month for the first time in 15 years. The previous conservative majority regularly issued opinions in favor of conservatives on major political and policy battles. The new liberal majority immediately set to work making sweeping changes, including voting to vastly reduce the powers of the conservative chief justice.

o

Related Content

Havana syndrome may have resulted from energy weapon, report says

Report: Signs and symptoms of Havana syndrome are 'genuine and compelling.'

August 16, 2023

Wisconsin GOP chair named in Georgia Trump Indictment

Two Wisconsinites including Brian Schimming, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, have been called o[...]

August 16, 2023

Articles of impeachment introduced against Biden for high crimes and misdemeanors

U.S. Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden for high cr[...]

August 16, 2023
Office of School Safety

DOJ saves OSS, reallocated $1.3 million in unused funds slated to expire for crime lab

Wisconsin DOJ has re-allocated $1,340,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funds slated for crime lab eviden[...]

August 16, 2023

Fond du Lac attempted homicide defendant convicted

$1 million dollars cash bond was revoked.

August 16, 2023

President Biden focuses on factory jobs in Wisconsin, ignoring latest Trump indictment

Charles Franklin, director of Marquette Law School Poll, said the trip could help Biden win support from indep[...]

August 16, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests