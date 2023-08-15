Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Police chase in Milwaukee leaves 1 dead, 9 hurt

By: Associated Press//August 15, 2023

Debris sits on the side of a road after a car fled the scene in a crash killing a 17-year old-boy and injurying nine others at 68th and Silver Spring. AP Photo / Elliot Hughes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A late-night police chase in Milwaukee left one person dead and nine others hurt, police said.

Officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle around 11:20 p.m. Sunday that also was wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to flee and crashed into another vehicle at an intersection in the northwest part of the city.

A 17-year-old male in the stolen vehicle was killed and seven others in the same vehicle were injured — including four males between the ages of 15 and 17; an 18-year-old female and two unknown females. A 25-year-old female and a 42-year-old female in the other vehicle were hurt as well.

Everyone who was injured was taken to a hospital.

