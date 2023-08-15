Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to remove roadblocks set up by Wisconsin tribe

By: Associated Press//August 15, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to remove roadblocks set up by Wisconsin tribe

Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

A roadblock is seen along Center Sugarbush Lane on Feb. 8, 2023, along Elsie Lake Lane in Lac du Flambeau. A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block a northern Wisconsin tribe from barricading roads on its reservation, saying the nontribal land owners who brought the action didn't have a case under federal law. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP, File)

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to remove roadblocks set up by Wisconsin tribe

By: Associated Press//August 15, 2023

By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block a northern Wisconsin tribe from barricading roads on its reservation, saying the nontribal land owners who brought the action didn’t have a case under federal law.

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has been locked in a heated dispute with the town of Lac du Flambeau and 21 nontribal land owners since January, when tribal leaders first set up barriers on four reservation roadways they said were being illegally used.

U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison signaled in June that he would not force the tribe to remove barricades while the lawsuit played out. In an order issued Tuesday, he dismissed the lawsuit altogether and sided with the tribal council, saying it has sovereign rights over the roadways and that a federal court does not have the jurisdiction to force it to keep the roads open to the public.

About a decade ago, land agreements expired that allowed nontribal people to use the roads to move onto reservation land, and to build homes and businesses there. The agreements have not been renewed. Title companies representing the land owners want permanent right-of-way agreements, but the tribe has said they are only willing to offer 25-year leases.

In February, land owners brought the lawsuit, seeking to remove the barricades, and the tribe agreed in March to open the roads for 90 days in exchange for $60,000.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a separate lawsuit in May, asking Conley to force the town of Lac du Flambeau to pay damages to the tribe for failing to renew the land agreements. In negotiations with the town, the tribal council adopted a resolution that month calling for access payments to be set at $22,000 for the month of June and increase by $2,000 every month going forward. So far, the town has complied.

o

Related Content

Southwest Airlines training

Legal experts question judge’s order telling Southwest Airlines lawyers to get religious-liber...

A federal judge in Dallas this week ordered the training for three Southwest Airlines lawyers.

August 15, 2023

Police chase in Milwaukee leaves 1 dead, 9 hurt

A 17-year-old male in a stolen vehicle was killed.

August 15, 2023

Biden heads to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate

Biden plans to tour Ingeteam, a clean energy manufacturer of onshore wind turbine generators in Milwaukee, to [...]

August 15, 2023

Trump indicted, again

In all, Trump faces 40 felonies in the classified documents case. The most serious charge carries a penalty of[...]

August 15, 2023
Wisconsin legislative districts

Lawsuit targets Wisconsin legislative districts resembling Swiss cheese

Federal judges said legislative districts containing disconnected “islands” of land were similar to towns [...]

August 14, 2023

Emily Pinzl Joins Herrling Clark Law Firm as Attorney in Family Law Practice Group

Pinzl worked at Herrling Clark previously as a law clerk.

August 14, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests