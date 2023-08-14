Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Insurance Coverage

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 14, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Insurance Coverage

Insurance Coverage

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 14, 2023

7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: Jadair International, Inc. v. American National Property & Casualty Company

Case No.: 22-3053

Officials: Easterbrook, Rovner, and Lee, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Insurance Coverage

Schmutzler, a seasoned pilot and the owner-president of Jadair, possessed extensive decades-long flying experience. In 2019, Schmutzler submitted an application to American National Property & Casualty Company seeking an insurance policy for their Cessna aircraft. The application distinctly listed Schmutzler as the sole authorized pilot for the Cessna. He affirmed his status as a licensed pilot equipped with an FAA medical certificate. Within the application, there were stipulated “Minimum Pilot Requirements,” explicitly stating that “coverage in flight is not applicable unless the aircraft is operated by the designated pilot(s) specified in this document, possessing the required certificates, ratings, and pilot experience, and who are suitably qualified for the particular flight.” Schmutzler acknowledged this provision by initialing it.

Tragically, in May 2020, the Cessna crashed, killing Schmutzler who was piloting the plane. The crash was attributed to a mechanical malfunction.

American National denied coverage, asserting that Schmutzler lacked a valid and current FAA medical certificate at the time of the accident, as his prior certificate had already expired. Subsequently, the district court ruled in favor of American National by granting them summary judgment and declaratory judgment. The Seventh Circuit opined that the insurance policy explicitly excludes coverage for any incident involving the Cessna if the pilot does not possess an up-to-date FAA medical certificate. This stipulation operates as an exclusion from coverage rather than an unfulfilled condition of coverage.

Affirmed

Decided 08/09/23

Full Text

s

Related Content

Underinsured Motorist (UIM) Coverage

Meisner was seriously injured in an automobile accident.

August 14, 2023

Wrongful Death-Motor Vehicle

Kevin Wiemer died after falling into a gravity-operated hopper trailer that was attached to a semi-tractor and[...]

August 14, 2023

Breach of Trust Claim

Joseph L. Simek died in February 2013, leaving a will that bequeathed all of his remaining property to a trust[...]

August 14, 2023

Miranda Waiver

Seehaver was charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, as an act of domesti[...]

August 14, 2023

Summary Judgment

Gary Cembrowski appeals an order of the circuit court granting summary judgment in favor of his sister, Susan [...]

August 14, 2023

Sentencing Guidelines-Armed Career Criminal Act

Erlinger entered a guilty plea for the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm under 18 U.S.C. 922([...]

August 14, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests