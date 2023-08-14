Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 14, 2023

7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: United States of America v. Samuel Nichols

Case No.: 19-2266

Officials: Scudder, Kirsch, and Jackson-Akiwumi, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Nichols, who faced charges of sex trafficking with the potential for a life sentence, was provided with two highly experienced defense attorneys for his representation. However, a few months later, Nichols took it upon himself to file a pro se motion, challenging the effectiveness of his legal representation. The presiding judge cautioned Nichols about the inherent risks of self-representation and explicitly communicated the decision that he would not be assigned another attorney. Following an extensive dialogue, the two attorneys were subsequently designated as standby counsel, a decision that Nichols contested by remarking, “Courts are forcing me to go pro se.” At the request of Nichols, the court ordered an assessment of his competency. Dr. Goldstein conducted a comprehensive evaluation, spending 14 hours with Nichols. The evaluation determined that Nichols was competent to stand trial and to proceed with self-representation, as his psychological conditions were characterized as behavioral rather than mental disorders. Despite this assessment, Nichols refused to attend court proceedings on two occasions. The court repeatedly reviewed the implications and risks of self-representation with Nichols, ultimately concluding that he had voluntarily relinquished his right to legal counsel.

A subsequent examination by another expert, Dr. Fields, proved challenging due to Nichols’s uncooperative demeanor. Nevertheless, based on an interview with Nichols, Dr. Fields concluded that Nichols’s competency was not impaired by severe emotional disorders. Instead, Dr. Fields attributed any competency issues to Nichols’s unwillingness to cooperate with his legal counsel. During a competency hearing, the government presented recorded jail calls where Nichols suggested he was intentionally delaying the proceedings. The court determined Nichols to be competent despite his expressed reluctance to work with anyone.

Subsequently, Nichols was convicted, and prior to sentencing, he agreed to accept the assistance of legal counsel. A third evaluation affirmed his competency. The court then proceeded to impose a life sentence in accordance with the established guidelines. The Seventh Circuit upholds the district court’s decision, affirming that competent defendants cannot be compelled to accept legal counsel against their will.

Affirmed

Decided 08/08/23

Full Text

