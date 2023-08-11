Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Last of 6 men convicted in Wisconsin paper mill death granted parole

By: Associated Press//August 11, 2023

Home>Legal News>

Last of 6 men convicted in Wisconsin paper mill death granted parole

Keith Kutska

Last of 6 men convicted in Wisconsin paper mill death granted parole

By: Associated Press//August 11, 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The last of six men convicted of killing a co-worker at a Green Bay paper mill more than 30 years ago has been granted parole, a local news outlet reported Thursday.

Keith Kutska, 72, could be released from prison in Prairie du Chien as early as Aug. 29, WBAY-TV reported. He has served more than 27 years of a life sentence.

Kustka and five other workers at the former James River mill— Dale Basten, Michael Johnson, Michael Piaskowski, Rey Moore and Michael Hirn — were convicted in a joint trial in connection with Tom Monfils’ death in 1992.

Monfils’ body was discovered at the bottom of a pulp vat in 1992. Prosecutors contended that Kutska and the others retaliated against him after he reported that Kutska had stolen an extension cord. All six men have maintained their innocence.

All of them were sentenced to life in prison with a variety of parole dates. A federal judge overturned Piaskowski’s conviction in 2001. The other four were paroled in recent years, leaving just Kutska in prison.

Related Content

Kenosha police arrested wrong person at Applebee’s

The incident is another blemish for the southeastern Wisconsin city, which endured days of protests three yea[...]

August 11, 2023

Wisconsin judge allows civil case against fake Trump electors to proceed

False Electoral College certificates were submitted declaring Trump the winner of Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona[...]

August 11, 2023
Convicting A Murderer

‘Convicting A Murderer’ rebuttal to ‘Making a Murderer’ Release Date Announced, Trai...

The new series “Convicting a Murderer” was made as a rebuttal to the original Netflix docuseries “Making[...]

August 10, 2023

MPD launches Community Connect Milwaukee Program Powered by Fusus

Camera registration does not give live video access to the Milwaukee Police Department, it only gives them cam[...]

August 10, 2023

Uber navigates privacy laws, enables record button

Uber passengers have a new safety feature as of Wednesday in Milwaukee, Chicago, and select markets. The featu[...]

August 10, 2023

Warrant obtained for Trump’s Twitter data

A judge found Twitter to be in contempt of court.

August 10, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests