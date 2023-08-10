Uber navigates privacy laws, enables record button

Uber passengers have a new safety feature as of Wednesday in Milwaukee, Chicago, and select markets. The feature allows drivers and riders to record audio during trips in an effort to deter and resolve conflicts, Uber officials tell the Wisconsin Law Journal.

“Beginning Wednesday, Uber is expanding an in-app safety feature that will allow drivers and riders in Milwaukee to record audio during trips,” officials said.

During an Uber trip, the new safety feature will pop up on the app, allowing both drivers and riders the option record audio for all or part of the ride.

“Safety is always top of mind at Uber, and we are always looking for technology-based innovation to

raise that bar,” said Sachin Kansal, Vice President of Product at Uber.

“We’ve heard from users that this audio recording feature helps them feel safer while on trips, and we are pleased to continue to expand the feature. It is our hope that this feature can continue to help give riders and drivers peace of mind while on trips,” Kansal said.

According to Uber, the audio recording feature was introduced in three U.S. cities — Kansas City, Raleigh, and Louisville back in December 2021. It has since expanded to more than a dozen countries and 150 U.S. cities, including New York in April. The rollout was slated to go live in Milwaukee and remaining U.S. markets in phases beginning Wednesday.

Before starting a trip, riders and drivers will receive an in-app notification if they are matched with a user who has the feature enabled, letting them know the trip may be recorded, Uber officials noted.

Chicago Tribune noted Uber had to navigate state-by-state privacy laws to add the recording feature to its app. Illinois is a two-party-consent state, which means it is illegal in most circumstances to record a private conversation unless all parties agree to it.

Wisconsin is a one-party consent state for recording under most circumstances.

To help protect privacy, no one will be able to listen to the recording, including Uber, unless a driver or rider submits a safety report to Uber and attaches the encrypted audio file, Uber officials said.

“At that time, the file will be decrypted and a trained safety agent will be able to review the submitted audio. The audio, along with other incident information, can help Uber determine the best course of action,” officials noted.

“Preserving the privacy of users was a key consideration when we built this feature,” said Emilie Boman, Director of Safety, Privacy, and Consumer Protection Policy at Uber.

“Each audio file is immediately encrypted, and stored directly on the user’s phone. This ensures that no one – not even Uber – is able to access or listen to the recording, unless the user chooses to submit it to Uber as part of a safety report. By alerting both users in advance of the trip that audio recording is possible, we can help ensure everyone is ok with the recording and has the chance to cancel the trip if they don’t feel comfortable,” Boman added.