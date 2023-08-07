Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sentence Modification-Speedy Trial

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 7, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Sentence Modification-Speedy Trial

Sentence Modification-Speedy Trial

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 7, 2023

WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Jermichael J. Carroll

Case No.: 2022AP001209-CR

Officials: White, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J.

Focus: Sentence Modification-Speedy Trial

Carroll appeals his judgment of conviction for first-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also appeals the order denying his postconviction motion. Carroll argues that there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions, and that he was denied his right to a speedy trial. He also argues that he is entitled to sentence modification on the grounds that his sentence is unduly harsh or unconscionable. The proper legal standards for sentencing were applied, based on the appeals court’s review of the sentencing transcript which contained a very thorough discussion of the sentencing objectives and factors considered by the trial court. As for the speedy trial argument, in this case, there were numerous adjournments that required the trial to be rescheduled, both before and after Carroll asserted his speedy trial rights, with several of the adjournments requested by Carroll. Furthermore, when Carroll did assert his right and the State had to adjourn the following trial date, he was released on a personal recognizance bond, in accordance with the speedy trial statute.

Affirmed.

Decided 08/01/23

Full Text

t

Related Content

Parental Rights Termination

On December 17, 2018, when her daughter, A.M.H. was eleven years old, M.S.H. contacted the Division of Milwauk[...]

August 7, 2023

Sexual Assault-Postconviction Relief-Plea Withdrawal

Bye appeals judgments, entered upon his guilty and no-contest pleas, convicting him of fourth-degree sexual as[...]

August 7, 2023

Attorney Ethical Duties

Mac Naughton, an attorney from New Jersey, initially represented Harmelech in a lawsuit against RMG.

August 7, 2023

Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act

G.G., who ran away from home at the age of 13 and fell into the hands of a sex trafficker.

August 7, 2023

Equal Protection-First Amendment

The Bail Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating cash bail and covering bail expenses.

August 7, 2023

Fourteenth Amendment Due Process

Luster was in the process of purchasing a house on contract and had already paid the owner a substantial porti[...]

August 7, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests