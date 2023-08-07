Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourteenth Amendment Due Process

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 7, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Fourteenth Amendment Due Process

Fourteenth Amendment Due Process

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 7, 2023

7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: Tracy Luster v. Village of Ashmore

Case No.: 22-3065

Officials: Rovner, Hamilton, and Scudder, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Fourteenth Amendment Due Process

Luster was in the process of purchasing a house on contract and had already paid the owner a substantial portion of the home’s price (at least 20 percent). However, the village approached Luster with the intention of acquiring the property to create a municipal park. Despite Luster’s rejection of their offer, the village proceeded to contact the seller directly. Luster asserts that the village was aware of his contract but still persuaded the seller to transfer a warranty deed to the village without informing him. Subsequently, the village sent a letter to Luster demanding immediate possession of the property. This situation led to Luster being unable to insure the house due to the ownership dispute.

While Luster was trying to resolve the title issue in court to establish his ownership, the house caught fire, destroying his family’s belongings and leaving them homeless. In response to these events, Luster filed a lawsuit against the village under 42 U.S.C. 1983, seeking damages for the loss of his property and alleging the village’s “malicious conduct.” He claimed that the village had taken the house without providing him with sufficient notice and the opportunity to be heard before the seizure occurred.

The Seventh Circuit overturns the previous dismissal of the complaint finding that Luster’s complaint did not allege or imply that he was deprived of his property by random or unauthorized actions of individual village employees. Since there was no apparent justification for why the village could not have given advance notice and a hearing before taking over Luster’s property interest, the question of whether a post-deprivation remedy was adequate became irrelevant in this context.

Vacated and remanded

Decided 08/02/23

Full Text

s

Related Content

Parental Rights Termination

On December 17, 2018, when her daughter, A.M.H. was eleven years old, M.S.H. contacted the Division of Milwauk[...]

August 7, 2023

Sentence Modification-Speedy Trial

Carroll appeals his judgment of conviction for first-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weap[...]

August 7, 2023

Sexual Assault-Postconviction Relief-Plea Withdrawal

Bye appeals judgments, entered upon his guilty and no-contest pleas, convicting him of fourth-degree sexual as[...]

August 7, 2023

Attorney Ethical Duties

Mac Naughton, an attorney from New Jersey, initially represented Harmelech in a lawsuit against RMG.

August 7, 2023

Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act

G.G., who ran away from home at the age of 13 and fell into the hands of a sex trafficker.

August 7, 2023

Equal Protection-First Amendment

The Bail Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating cash bail and covering bail expenses.

August 7, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests