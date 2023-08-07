Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 7, 2023

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 7, 2023

7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: Helen Frazier-Hill v. CTA

Case No.: 22-1609

Officials: Hamilton, Jackson-Akiwumi, and Lee, Circuit Judges.

Focus: ADA

Frazier-Hill, a former CTA bus driver, filed a lawsuit against her former employer, alleging a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). She claimed that the CTA failed to provide a reasonable accommodation by not allowing her to drive only standard, non-articulated buses due to the effects of her carpal tunnel syndrome.

However, the district court ruled in favor of the CTA and granted them summary judgment, a decision that was later affirmed by the Seventh Circuit. The court found that Frazier-Hill did not meet the definition of being disabled according to the ADA. They pointed out that she had undergone surgery to alleviate her carpal tunnel symptoms, and a medical report from her physician, which was about three months after the operation and five days before one of her accommodation requests, showed no work restrictions except for a temporary inability to drive articulated buses. The doctor did not indicate any restrictions in activities like lifting, pushing, walking, bending, carrying, pulling, or stooping. Additionally, an occupational therapy report also noted no issues with lifting.

In summary, the Seventh Circuit concludes that there was no reasonable basis for a jury to find Frazier-Hill disabled under the ADA based on the medical evidence presented.

Affirmed.

Decided 08/02/23

