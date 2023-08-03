Police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him at Wisconsin gas station

By: Associated Press//August 3, 2023

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Officers fatally shot a man in eastern Wisconsin after he apparently displayed a weapon while they tried to arrest him, police said.

The 37-year-old man, who was not identified, was confronted by officers with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group at a gas station Wednesday afternoon in Neenah, a city about 100 miles northwest of Milwaukee. They tried to take him into custody on arrest warrants, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said.

A preliminary investigation “would suggest the subject displayed a weapon,” before officers shot him, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The man later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

It was unclear if any officers involved in the shooting were placed on leave or when the man’s name would be released. The Associated Press left a message with the sheriff’s office Thursday morning seeking additional details.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the shooting because the task force is comprised of multiple agencies from Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac and CalumetcCounties and the state’s Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.

Police said more information would be released Thursday.

