Letter to the editor: Never compare the Holocaust to modern day events

EDITOR’S NOTE: What Mrs. Cohen said was in direct response to the Wisconsin Law Journal’s questions. There was no thought of comparing the Holocaust to today’s world. The question was merely asking her feelings on the way the world exists today through her personal lens. Her comments were directly attributed to her, not to the museum.

We appreciate your coverage of our Sunday Survivor Talk on July 23. We would, however, like to set the record straight. Like all of our Sunday Survivor Talks, Barbara Cohen relayed her personal Holocaust experiences. At no time was she weighing in on current political issues.

The Holocaust was unique in human history, and while we encourage visitors to be empowered to apply what they’ve learned, we never make comparisons between the Holocaust and modern day events.

Sincerely,

Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO

The Zekelman Holocaust Center