Letter to the editor: Never compare the Holocaust to modern day events

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//July 31, 2023

Home>Commentary>

Letter to the editor: Never compare the Holocaust to modern day events

Letter to the editor: Never compare the Holocaust to modern day events

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//July 31, 2023

EDITOR’S NOTE: What Mrs. Cohen said was in direct response to the Wisconsin Law Journal’s questions. There was no thought of comparing the Holocaust to today’s world. The question was merely asking her feelings on the way the world exists today through her personal lens. Her comments were directly attributed to her, not to the museum. 

——————————————————————————————————————————————

We appreciate your coverage of our Sunday Survivor Talk on July 23. We would, however, like to set the record straight. Like all of our Sunday Survivor Talks, Barbara Cohen relayed her personal Holocaust experiences. At no time was she weighing in on current political issues.

The Holocaust was unique in human history, and while we encourage visitors to be empowered to apply what they’ve learned, we never make comparisons between the Holocaust and modern day events.

Sincerely,
Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO
The Zekelman Holocaust Center

Related Content

Are lawyers more ethical?

With the pandemic behind us, it seems like a good time to look at updated numbers. 

July 19, 2023

The coming wave of PFAS litigation?

Over time, PFAS was added to millions of everyday products: shampoo, dental floss, cosmetics, clothes, carpeti[...]

July 13, 2023
LaTonya Johnson

Editorial: LaTonya Johnson should resign from office, Wisconsin deserves better

Resign Sen. Johnson, Wisconsin doesn't have the time for your hate.

June 29, 2023

Age isn’t just a number when it comes to mandatory judicial retirement

The concept of serving beyond one’s “use by” date is not limited to judges. 

June 13, 2023

Editorial: A step toward a more just system

A proposal in the Wisconsin Legislature to increase pay for public defenders and assistant district attorneys [...]

May 24, 2023

Meditating on mediation

The trial involved huge risks for both sides.

May 11, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests