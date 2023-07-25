Attorney Kyle Kasper joins O’Neil Cannon

Attorney Kyle Kasper, a magna cum laude graduate of Marquette University Law School, has joined O’Neil Cannon. Kasper is a member of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group. While in law school, he was actively involved in numerous organizations, including the Moot Court Association, Marquette Law Review, and Marquette Sports Law Review. Additionally, Kasper was selected as an Academic Success Program leader where he assisted law students with their legal writing and research, firm officials said.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kyle to O’Neil Cannon,” firm officials added.

O’Neil Cannon was founded in Milwaukee in 1973 and is a full-service law firm that focuses on meeting the many needs of businesses and their owners.