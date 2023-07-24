WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Alvin James Jemison, Jr.

Case No.: 2021AP002207-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J.

Focus: Postconviction Relief – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel – Evidence

Alvin James Jemison, Jr. appeals from a judgment convicting him of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person. He challenges that conviction on three grounds—namely, that the State failed to establish that he had sexual intercourse with the victim; that the circuit court erred in permitting the State to introduce certain other-acts evidence of prior convictions; and that the circuit court also erred in denying, without a hearing, his postconviction claim that he received ineffective assistance of counsel at trial. The appeals court disagrees with Jemison on all three issues.

Affirmed.

Decided 07/18/23

