Postconviction Relief – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel – Evidence

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//July 24, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Postconviction Relief – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel – Evidence

Postconviction Relief – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel – Evidence

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//July 24, 2023

WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Alvin James Jemison, Jr.

Case No.: 2021AP002207-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J.

Focus: Postconviction Relief – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel – Evidence

Alvin James Jemison, Jr. appeals from a judgment convicting him of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person. He challenges that conviction on three grounds—namely, that the State failed to establish that he had sexual intercourse with the victim; that the circuit court erred in permitting the State to introduce certain other-acts evidence of prior convictions; and that the circuit court also erred in denying, without a hearing, his postconviction claim that he received ineffective assistance of counsel at trial. The appeals court disagrees with Jemison on all three issues.

Affirmed.

Decided 07/18/23

Full Text

t

Related Content

“Right-to-Take” Claims-Due Process

The parcel that Meyers owned when he commenced this lawsuit is located in Vilas County and is bordered to the [...]

July 24, 2023

Employment-

Brian Toboyek appeals an order of the trial court dismissing his claims against his employer, the Wisconsin Pu[...]

July 24, 2023

Bequeathed Funds Controlled by “Governing Instrument,”

At the time of his death, Martin Zolondick owned checking and savings accounts at Ally Bank (“Ally”), alon[...]

July 24, 2023

Regulatory Law

In March 2021, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Inc. (WMC) sued the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resou[...]

July 24, 2023

Damages

This case arises from an automobile accident that occurred on October 30, 2016, when Schnabel’s vehicle devi[...]

July 24, 2023

Marital Interest

Joseph and Vanessa Gerger were married on February 5, 2018. On July 31, 2018, they purchased a home in Antigo [...]

July 24, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People