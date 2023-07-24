WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: Brian Toboyek v. Wisconsin Public Service Corporation

Case No.: 2022AP001536

Officials: Brash, C.J.

Focus: Employment-

Brian Toboyek appeals an order of the trial court dismissing his claims against his employer, the Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS), and Belinda L. Graves, both individually and as an agent for WPS. Toboyek argues that the trial court erred in finding that his claim of negligent training and supervision was barred by the exclusive remedy provision of the Worker’s Compensation Act (WCA), and that his invasion of privacy claim was preempted by the Labor Management Relations Act (LMRA).

Affirmed.

Decided 07/18/23

