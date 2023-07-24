Divorce-Jurisdiction

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//July 24, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Divorce-Jurisdiction

Divorce-Jurisdiction

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//July 24, 2023

WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: Shalaan K. Fisher v. Abdullattief A. Sulieman

Case No.: 2020AP001554

Officials: Brash, C.J., Dugan and White, JJ

Focus: Divorce-Jurisdiction

The parties were married on February 16, 2001; they separated when Sulieman left Fisher in 2008; Sulieman moved to and resides in Milwaukee; and Fisher remains in Detroit, Michigan, where the parties had resided together. Fisher, pro se, appeals the order granting a judgment of divorce between her and Abdullattief A. Sulieman. She argues that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion in how it ordered debt payments. Sulieman, pro se, cross-appeals the judgment of divorce, arguing that the default judgment should be vacated, and either dismissed for jurisdictional defects or reopened for a new trial. Sulieman’s briefing failed to comply with the rules of appellate procedure. Even though he was arguing pro se the court reasoned that is not a license to ignore all rules and manner of legal briefing on appeal. As for Fischer’s appeal, while the appeals court recognizes Fisher’s concern that Sulieman will not pay his assigned debts to the credit card companies, reassigning that payment stream would not guarantee relief for Fisher. Instead, the appeals court concludes that the circuit court, based on the facts before it, crafted a solution to the payment of marital debt that was within its discretion

Affirmed.

Decided 07/18/23

Full Text

t

Related Content

“Right-to-Take” Claims-Due Process

The parcel that Meyers owned when he commenced this lawsuit is located in Vilas County and is bordered to the [...]

July 24, 2023

Employment-

Brian Toboyek appeals an order of the trial court dismissing his claims against his employer, the Wisconsin Pu[...]

July 24, 2023

Bequeathed Funds Controlled by “Governing Instrument,”

At the time of his death, Martin Zolondick owned checking and savings accounts at Ally Bank (“Ally”), alon[...]

July 24, 2023

Regulatory Law

In March 2021, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Inc. (WMC) sued the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resou[...]

July 24, 2023

Postconviction Relief – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel – Evidence

Alvin James Jemison, Jr. appeals from a judgment convicting him of second-degree sexual assault of an unconsci[...]

July 24, 2023

Damages

This case arises from an automobile accident that occurred on October 30, 2016, when Schnabel’s vehicle devi[...]

July 24, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People