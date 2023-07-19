Appleton man sentenced to Federal prison for armed standoff

By Steve Schuster

Torey D. Robinson (37) was sentenced to five years imprisonment and three years of supervised release for an armed standoff that occurred in Appleton, Wis. Robinson was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach, announced Gregory J. Haanstad, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on July 17, 2023.

According to court documents, on April 10, 2023, Robinson approached Appleton Police Department officers and asked what kind of body armor they were wearing.

Less than one hour later, officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots near Robinson’s residence, officials said.

After arriving on scene, officers heard shots coming from Robinson’s residence, and they later observed him walk out of the residence with a rifle. A shelter-in-place order was given, and SWAT teams and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. After a standoff that lasted approximately five hours, Robinson was taken into custody, authorities said.

At the scene, officers located a Diamondback Firearms DB-15 rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition. Robinson, as a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The Appleton Police Department investigated the case, which Assistant United States Attorney Alexander E. Duros prosecuted in United States District Court.