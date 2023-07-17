WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Latwain Oshea Williams

Case No.: 2022AP000744-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Dugan and White, JJ.

Focus: Postconviction Motion

On June 10, 2017, Williams, along with his two co-defendants, Stacy Watkins and Oscar Rash, traveled through residential Milwaukee neighborhoods committing a number of crimes. The complaint alleged that they shot at two different vehicles, one of which was an undercover police vehicle, and they shot at a police officer before engaging in a high-speed car chase with police. The vehicle Williams was in ultimately crashed into another car.

Williams appeals the judgment convicting him of three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon as a repeater and as a party to a crime, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater, three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeater, and one count of fleeing or eluding an officer. He also appeals the order denying his postconviction motion. Williams argues that his right to a speedy trial was violated, his trial counsel was ineffective, and the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion when it overruled his trial counsel’s objection to a victim’s testimony.

The appeals court rules that Williams’ speedy trial argument is undeveloped. The entire argument section of Williams’ brief is largely devoid of record citations. Williams “failed to set forth a developed argument that he was prejudiced by counsel’s failure to request jury instructions related to co-defendant’s testimony.

Affirmed.

Decided 07/11/23

Full Text