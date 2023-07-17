WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Jonathon S. Geiger

Case No.: 2022AP001270-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J.

Focus: Extradition Costs

In June 2015, Geiger entered a guilty plea to one count of exposing genitals to a child. Geiger’s probation was revoked, he failed to appear in court for a sentencing after revocation hearing. The circuit court therefore issued a warrant for Geiger’s arrest, and he was ultimately arrested in Arizona and extradited to Wisconsin. At Geiger’s sentencing after revocation hearing, the State asked the court to order Geiger to pay the costs of extraditing him to Wisconsin, pursuant to WIS. STAT. § 973.06(1)(a) (2021-22).1 After holding further proceedings to address that issue, the court ordered Geiger to pay the extradition costs. Geiger appealed, arguing that the circuit court lacked authority under WIS. STAT. § 973.06(1)(a) to order him to pay the State’s requested extradition costs because they were imposed after his original sentencing hearing. Geiger also argues that the court erred by imposing those costs “in a separate order after both the sentencing and sentencing after revocation hearings.”

The appeals court agreed that the circuit court properly imposed the extradition costs “as part of [Geiger’s] sentence” imposed at the sentencing after revocation hearing.

Affirmed.

Decided 07/11/23

