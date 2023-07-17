WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: Quintana S. Lee v. Nationwide Insurance Company of America

Case No.: 2021AP001446

Officials: Brash, C.J., Dugan and White, JJ.

Focus: Breach of Contract-Insurance

Lee appeals from an order of the circuit court granting summary judgment in favor of Nationwide Insurance Company of America and dismissing the complaint that Lee filed against Nationwide alleging breach of contract, a claim for statutory interest, and bad faith after Nationwide denied a claim that Lee made under her homeowner’s insurance policy.

The appeals court concludes that the property did not meet the definition of a “residence premises” under the policy because Lee did not reside at the property. Therefore, the property was not covered under the homeowner’s insurance policy Lee obtained through Nationwide.

Affirmed

Decided 07/11/23

Full Text