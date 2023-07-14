Gov. Evers Appoints Jillian Pfeifer as Oneida County District Attorney

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday his appointment of Jillian Pfeifer to serve as Oneida County District Attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy created by District Attorney Michael W. Schiek’s election to the Oneida County Circuit Court. Pfeifer will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

“Jillian Pfeifer is a well-respected attorney who brings the dedication, dependability, and temperament necessary for this important role,” said Evers.

“She will serve the people of Oneida County well as their next district attorney,” Evers added.

Pfeifer has spent her entire legal career in the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, where she is the full-time assistant district attorney. During her time in the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, she has handled 23 jury trials and manages a regular caseload of approximately 200 cases. Her experience includes prosecuting matters ranging from ordinance violations to substantial battery to felony child abuse. In addition to her courtroom experience, Pfeifer represents the office on Oneida County’s Drug Endangered Children Task Force and has provided training for local law enforcement agencies, Evers noted.

“Jillian Pfeifer is an excellent choice for the appointment of Oneida County District Attorney,” said Schiek.

“She is intelligent, hardworking, comfortable in a courtroom, and has the skills to be an effective leader in this office. Over the last seven years, as the Oneida County assistant district attorney, Ms. Pfeifer has demonstrated an understanding of victims’ concerns, an ability to effectively communicate with local law enforcement agencies, and has gained the respect of judges, defense attorneys, and court staff. She understands this community and has a vested interest in Oneida County; with a commitment to public service, Ms. Pfeifer is an asset to the Northwoods,” Schiek added.

Pfeifer lives near Rhinelander with her family and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University Law School. She has served in numerous leadership positions for the Oneida-Vilas-Forest Tri-County Bar Association and recently became a board member of the Rhinelander Area Scholarship Foundation, according to a written statement from Evers.

“I am extremely honored to accept the appointment by Governor Evers to serve as the Oneida County District Attorney,” said Pfeifer.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to continue the longstanding tradition of respectable district attorneys in Oneida County. I look forward to continuing the collaboration with our dedicated law enforcement agencies and other community partners. As district attorney, I will be committed to serving our community with fairness in the pursuit of justice,” Pfeifer added.