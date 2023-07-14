Gov. Evers Appoints Ian Mickelson as Grant County District Attorney

By Steve Schuster

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday his appointment of Ian Mickelson to serve as Grant County District Attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy created by District Attorney Lisa A. Riniker’s election to the Grant County Circuit Court. Mickelson will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

“Ian Mickelson will be an excellent district attorney for the people of Grant County,” said Evers.

“His breadth of experiences, commitment to evidence-based practices, and dedication to public service will serve him well in this new role,” Evers added.

Mickelson has been an assistant state public defender since 2019, starting in the Kenosha office before transferring to Lancaster, where he represents indigent clients in Grant and surrounding counties. His caseload has included a broad range of felony and misdemeanor charges, juvenile cases, child protection cases, involuntary commitments, and revocations. He also serves on the OWI and drug treatment court teams in both Grant and Iowa counties and is a member of the Wisconsin Association of Treatment Court Professionals, Evers said.

“Ian is a very smart and down-to-earth professional with a tremendous knowledge of criminal law,” said Iowa County District Attorney Zachary Leigh.

“His strong work ethic and zealous advocacy will ensure that victims’ voices are heard and offenders are held accountable. The people of Grant County are fortunate to have him as their next district attorney,” Leigh added.

Mickelson grew up in rural Dane County and was an automotive technician and electrician before beginning a career in criminal justice. In 2012, he started classes at Madison College, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2016, and received his law degree from the Marquette University Law School in 2019 at age 35, according to Evers.

“I am honored to be selected by Governor Evers to serve as the district attorney of Grant County,” said Mickelson.

“I am looking forward to working with community stakeholders and the various law enforcement agencies. I have had great experiences working with the Grant County District Attorney’s Office prior to the appointment, and I look forward to working with the staff as the district attorney. I am committed to the people of Grant County and will pursue justice with integrity and fairness,” Mickelson aded.