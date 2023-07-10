WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Jasen Randhawa

Case No.: 2021AP001818-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and White, J.

Focus: Postconviction Motion for Resentencing

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 2:34 a.m. on October 23, 2016, Randhawa’s vehicle ran a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of an Uber vehicle. Randhawa’s vehicle crash data recorder indicated he was traveling 63 mph just prior to impact, which was more than twice the posted speed limit. Three women who were passengers in the back seat of the Uber vehicle were killed, and the driver was seriously injured. Witnesses told police that Randhawa and his passenger fled the scene on foot.

Randhawa appeals the judgment, entered on his guilty pleas, convicting him of three counts of second-degree reckless homicide and one count of second-degree reckless injury. He also appeals the order denying his postconviction motion for resentencing. Randhawa has not satisfied his burden of showing that the circuit court relied on an improper factor when it sentenced him. The circuit court did not erroneously exercise its discretion by imposing consecutive terms of imprisonment.

Affirmed.

Decided 07/05/23

