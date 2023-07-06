Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts one new case, denies others

Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts one new case, denies others

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently voted to accept one new case, and the Court acted to deny review in a number of other cases, officials said Thursday.

The case numbers, counties of origin and the issues presented in granted cases are listed below. More information about pending appellate cases can be found on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Access website. Published Court of Appeals opinions can be found here, and the status of pending Supreme Court cases can be found here.

2020AP333     Andrade v. City of Milwaukee Bd. of Fire and Police Commissioners

Supreme Court case type:  Petition for Review

Court of Appeals:  District I

Circuit Court:  Milwaukee County, Judge Jeffrey A. Conen, affirmed

Long caption:  Erik A. Andrade, Petitioner-Appellant-Petitioner v. City of Milwaukee Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, Respondent-Respondent

Issues presented:

  1. Did the chief deprive Officer Andrade of due process by failing to provide an explanation of his evidence supporting his decision to discharge Officer Andrade?
  2. Did the chief deprive Officer Andrade of due process by failing to comply with §62.50(13), Stats.?

Review denied: The Supreme Court denied review in the following cases. As the state’s law-developing court, the Supreme Court exercises its discretion to select for review only those cases that fit certain statutory criteria (see Wis. Stat. § 809.62). Except where indicated, these cases came to the Court via petition for review by the party who lost in the lower court:

 

Brown County  
2021AP997-CR State v. Husnik
2021AP2087-CR State v. Monge-Lopez
2022AP1100-W Shields v. Cromwell
 
Burnett County  
2022AP706-CR State v. Butler
   
Calumet County  
2022AP1754 State v. Kosmosky
   
Dane County  
2021AP1355 Hoffman v. Gribble
2021AP2055 State v. Swenson [Justice Jill J. Karofsky did not participate]
2022AP115-CR State v. Cansler
2022AP1880 Correll v. American Transmission Company, LLC [Petition for Bypass]
2023AP231-W Schworck v. Circuit Court for Dane County [Justice Jill J. Karofsky did not participate]
2023AP358 Lush Environs v. TOCA Training Centers –Madison LLC
 
Dodge County  
2021AP1629-CR State v. Underwood
 

Douglas County

  
2021AP2219-CR State v. Horne
 
Juneau County  
2022AP92-CR

2022AP93-CR

 

 State v. Rippentrop [Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley and Justice Jill J. Karofsky dissent]

 
   
Marathon County  
2022AP1394 Marathon County v. T.R.H.
 
Milwaukee County  
2020AP22-CR State v. Simmons [Justice Patience Drake Roggensack did not participate; Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet dissents]
2021AP127 State v. Reed
2021AP992 Mattioli v. City of Milwaukee PD [Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley dissents]
2021AP1254-CR State v. Wells
2021AP1271-CR State v. Roberson
2021AP2056-CR State v. Rumsey
2021AP2123-CR State v. Futch
2021XX335 Bach v. Life Navigators [Justice Brian Hagedorn did not participate]
2022AP288-CR State v. Moffett
2022AP513-W Vega v. DeHaan
2022AP944-946 State v. X.B.A.-S [Justice Ann Walsh Bradley and Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet dissent]
2022AP1728 Gudex v. Franklin Collection Services, Inc. [Petition for Bypass]
2023AP8 State v. B.L. [Justice Patience Drake Roggensack did not participate]
2023AP590-W Smith v. DHA [Supervisory Writ Petition]
2023AP1030-LV State v. Berrada Properties Mgmt. [Petition for Bypass]
2023AP1031-LV State v. Berrada Properties Mgmt. [Petition for Bypass]
2023AP1076-W Berrada v. Circuit Court of Milwaukee Co. [Supervisory Writ Petition]
 
Monroe County
2022AP558-561-CR State v. Dotson
 
Outagamie County  
2022AP230 Outagamie County v. C.J.A.
 
Ozaukee County  
2022AP314-CR

2022AP315-CR

 

 State v. Fouliard
2022AP497

2022AP510

 

 State v. Stibbe
2022AP1608-CR State v. Howard
2022XX500 Shellow v. Forester-Hoare
 
Portage County  
2022AP2198-NM Portage County DH&HS v. R.W.
 
   
Rock County  
2021AP2058-CR

2021AP2059-CR

 

 State v. Haynes
 
 

Rusk County

  
2021AP1847-CR State v. Breeden
 
Sauk County  
2021AP1925-CR

2021AP1926-CR

 

 State v. Hatfield
 
Sheboygan County  
2022AP1053-CR State v. Shumate
2022AP1350-CR State v. Hamilton
 
Walworth County  
2021AP1909-CR State v. Olds
 
Waukesha County  
2021AP859-CR State v. Shirikian
2021AP1664-CR State v. Strader
2022AP877 Waukesha County DH&HS v. M.A.S.
2023AP511-W Valadez v. Judge Ramirez [(Writ of Mandamus) Justice Brian Hagedorn did not participate]
 
Winnebago County  
2021AP687-CR State v. Lyons
2021AP1024-CR State v. Weir

 


