Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts one new case, denies others

By Steve Schuster
The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently voted to accept one new case, and the Court acted to deny review in a number of other cases, officials said Thursday.
The case numbers, counties of origin and the issues presented in granted cases are listed below. More information about pending appellate cases can be found on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Access website. Published Court of Appeals opinions can be found here, and the status of pending Supreme Court cases can be found here.
2020AP333 Andrade v. City of Milwaukee Bd. of Fire and Police Commissioners
Supreme Court case type: Petition for Review
Court of Appeals: District I
Circuit Court: Milwaukee County, Judge Jeffrey A. Conen, affirmed
Long caption: Erik A. Andrade, Petitioner-Appellant-Petitioner v. City of Milwaukee Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, Respondent-Respondent
Issues presented:
- Did the chief deprive Officer Andrade of due process by failing to provide an explanation of his evidence supporting his decision to discharge Officer Andrade?
- Did the chief deprive Officer Andrade of due process by failing to comply with §62.50(13), Stats.?
Review denied: The Supreme Court denied review in the following cases. As the state’s law-developing court, the Supreme Court exercises its discretion to select for review only those cases that fit certain statutory criteria (see Wis. Stat. § 809.62). Except where indicated, these cases came to the Court via petition for review by the party who lost in the lower court:
|Brown County
|2021AP997-CR
|State v. Husnik
|2021AP2087-CR
|State v. Monge-Lopez
|2022AP1100-W
|Shields v. Cromwell
|Burnett County
|2022AP706-CR
|State v. Butler
|Calumet County
|2022AP1754
|State v. Kosmosky
|Dane County
|2021AP1355
|Hoffman v. Gribble
|2021AP2055
|State v. Swenson [Justice Jill J. Karofsky did not participate]
|2022AP115-CR
|State v. Cansler
|2022AP1880
|Correll v. American Transmission Company, LLC [Petition for Bypass]
|2023AP231-W
|Schworck v. Circuit Court for Dane County [Justice Jill J. Karofsky did not participate]
|2023AP358
|Lush Environs v. TOCA Training Centers –Madison LLC
|Dodge County
|2021AP1629-CR
|State v. Underwood
|
Douglas County
|2021AP2219-CR
|State v. Horne
|Juneau County
|2022AP92-CR
2022AP93-CR
|State v. Rippentrop [Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley and Justice Jill J. Karofsky dissent]
|Marathon County
|2022AP1394
|Marathon County v. T.R.H.
|Milwaukee County
|2020AP22-CR
|State v. Simmons [Justice Patience Drake Roggensack did not participate; Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet dissents]
|2021AP127
|State v. Reed
|2021AP992
|Mattioli v. City of Milwaukee PD [Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley dissents]
|2021AP1254-CR
|State v. Wells
|2021AP1271-CR
|State v. Roberson
|2021AP2056-CR
|State v. Rumsey
|2021AP2123-CR
|State v. Futch
|2021XX335
|Bach v. Life Navigators [Justice Brian Hagedorn did not participate]
|2022AP288-CR
|State v. Moffett
|2022AP513-W
|Vega v. DeHaan
|2022AP944-946
|State v. X.B.A.-S [Justice Ann Walsh Bradley and Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet dissent]
|2022AP1728
|Gudex v. Franklin Collection Services, Inc. [Petition for Bypass]
|2023AP8
|State v. B.L. [Justice Patience Drake Roggensack did not participate]
|2023AP590-W
|Smith v. DHA [Supervisory Writ Petition]
|2023AP1030-LV
|State v. Berrada Properties Mgmt. [Petition for Bypass]
|2023AP1031-LV
|State v. Berrada Properties Mgmt. [Petition for Bypass]
|2023AP1076-W
|Berrada v. Circuit Court of Milwaukee Co. [Supervisory Writ Petition]
|Monroe County
|2022AP558-561-CR
|State v. Dotson
|Outagamie County
|2022AP230
|Outagamie County v. C.J.A.
|Ozaukee County
|2022AP314-CR
2022AP315-CR
|State v. Fouliard
|2022AP497
2022AP510
|State v. Stibbe
|2022AP1608-CR
|State v. Howard
|2022XX500
|Shellow v. Forester-Hoare
|Portage County
|2022AP2198-NM
|Portage County DH&HS v. R.W.
|Rock County
|2021AP2058-CR
2021AP2059-CR
|State v. Haynes
|
Rusk County
|2021AP1847-CR
|State v. Breeden
|Sauk County
|2021AP1925-CR
2021AP1926-CR
|State v. Hatfield
|Sheboygan County
|2022AP1053-CR
|State v. Shumate
|2022AP1350-CR
|State v. Hamilton
|Walworth County
|2021AP1909-CR
|State v. Olds
|Waukesha County
|2021AP859-CR
|State v. Shirikian
|2021AP1664-CR
|State v. Strader
|2022AP877
|Waukesha County DH&HS v. M.A.S.
|2023AP511-W
|Valadez v. Judge Ramirez [(Writ of Mandamus) Justice Brian Hagedorn did not participate]
|Winnebago County
|2021AP687-CR
|State v. Lyons
|2021AP1024-CR
|State v. Weir