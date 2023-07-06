Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts one new case, denies others

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently voted to accept one new case, and the Court acted to deny review in a number of other cases, officials said Thursday.

The case numbers, counties of origin and the issues presented in granted cases are listed below. More information about pending appellate cases can be found on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Access website. Published Court of Appeals opinions can be found here, and the status of pending Supreme Court cases can be found here.

2020AP333 Andrade v. City of Milwaukee Bd. of Fire and Police Commissioners

Supreme Court case type: Petition for Review

Court of Appeals: District I

Circuit Court: Milwaukee County, Judge Jeffrey A. Conen, affirmed

Long caption: Erik A. Andrade, Petitioner-Appellant-Petitioner v. City of Milwaukee Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, Respondent-Respondent

Issues presented:

Did the chief deprive Officer Andrade of due process by failing to provide an explanation of his evidence supporting his decision to discharge Officer Andrade? Did the chief deprive Officer Andrade of due process by failing to comply with §62.50(13), Stats.?

Review denied: The Supreme Court denied review in the following cases. As the state’s law-developing court, the Supreme Court exercises its discretion to select for review only those cases that fit certain statutory criteria (see Wis. Stat. § 809.62). Except where indicated, these cases came to the Court via petition for review by the party who lost in the lower court: