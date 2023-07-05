Hiring-discrimination complaints dismissed, former police monitor applicant plans to sue

Wisconsin equal rights officials have dismissed complaints that a Madison citizens board discriminated against an applicant to be the city’s first police monitor, but the applicant now says he will continue to pursue his claims in court, reports the Wisconsin State Journal.

Eric A. Hill was one of 10 people out of 31 applicants to make it past two rounds of initial screening before being interviewed in October 2021 by four members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, which declined to name him one of two finalists for the position, according to the state o Department of Workforce Development’s Equal Rights Division, or ERD, the State Journal reported.

Hill, a white military veteran, points to social media posts by some board members and comments by some of those who interviewed him as evidence they were biased against white applicants with military experience, the Journal added.