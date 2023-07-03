WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. J. L. A.

Case No.: 2023AP000424

Officials: White, J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

Julia and her husband, Joseph, are the parents of Emma, born in December 2020. Emma was detained by the Division of Milwaukee Child Protective Services (DMCPS) after her release from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in January 2021, where she had been treated for withdrawal symptoms for opiates present at birth. Emma has remained in out-of-home care throughout the pendency of this case.

Julia appeals the order terminating her parental rights to her daughter, Emma. Julia argues that her parental rights were not treated separately from the parental rights of her husband, Joseph. She contends that the evidence presented at the dispositional hearing did not warrant the termination of her parental rights. The circuit court properly exercised its discretion and considered each parent’s individual rights when it terminated Julia’s parental rights.

Affirmed.

Decided 06/27/23

