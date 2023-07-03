WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: Friends of Blue Mound State Park v. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

[Recommended for Publication]

Case No.: 2022AP001127

Officials: Dugan, J.

Focus: Standing

The Friends of Blue Mound State Park (“the Friends”) a small nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting historical, educational, and related visitor services to enhance Blue Mound State Park. appeal the order of the circuit court dismissing two petitions for judicial review of actions by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (“the Department”). The circuit court determined that the Friends lacked capacity and standing to file the petitions for review. The appeals court determines that the Friends has both capacity and standing, and has not waived the right to sue through its articles of incorporation or by becoming a qualifying, grant-eligible friends group pursuant to WIS. STAT. § 27.016 and WIS. ADMIN. CODE § NR 1.71 The appeals court also concludes that the Friends has alleged sufficient facts in its petition to satisfy the standing requirements of WIS. STAT. § 227.52 and WIS. STAT. § 227.53. reverse the circuit court’s order and remand for proceedings consistent with this opinion.

Reversed and Remanded.

Decided 06/27/23

Full Text