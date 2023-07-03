WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. William H. Green

Case No.: 2022AP001212-D

Officials:

Focus: Attorney Disciplinary Proceedings

The supreme court reviews the recommendation of referee Charles H. Barr that the court declare Attorney William H. Green in default and suspend his license to practice law in Wisconsin for a period of two years for 24 counts of professional misconduct that arose out of six separate client matters. The referee also recommended that Attorney Green be required to make restitution to two clients and that he be required to comply with two bankruptcy court disgorgement orders entered for the benefit of other clients. Finally, the referee recommended that Attorney Green be required to pay the full costs of this proceeding, which are $707 as of April 11, 2023.

Decided 06/27/23

