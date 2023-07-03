WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. Brian T. Stevens

Case No.: 2022AP000012-D

Officials:

Focus: Attorney Disciplinary Proceedings

The supreme court reviews referee Sue E. Bischel’s recommendation that this court suspend Attorney Brian T. Stevens’ license to practice law in Wisconsin for a period of 60 days and impose conditions on his practice of law thereafter. The referee also recommended that Attorney Stevens be required to pay restitution to a third party and pay the full costs of this proceeding.

Because no appeal has been filed, the supreme court reviews the referee’s report pursuant to SCR 22.17(2). In conducting our review, the suipreme court will affirm the referee’s findings of fact unless they are found to be clearly erroneous, but will review the referee’s conclusions of law on a de novo basis.

Affirmed

Decided 06/27/23

