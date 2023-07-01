State Bar of Wisconsin announces new Hires, promotions, partners

Earlier in June, the State Bar of Wisconsin announced new hires, promotions, and partners.

Domonic A. Burke, U.W. 2019, has joined Cramer, Multhauf & Hammes LLP, Waukesha. He handles civil litigation matters, including commercial, construc​tion dispute, and real estate dispute cases.

Curtis A. Edwards, Marquette 2021, has joined Lin Law LLC, Green Bay, as an associate and practices primarily in estate planning and administration, including probate, elder law, and special needs planning, and trust and estate disputes. He also handles business, corporate, and real estate law matters. Edwards served in the U.S. Air Force for nine years as an aviation meteorologist.

Christopher Holoyda, U.W. 2011, and Michael Rud, U.W. 2011, have been promoted to shareholder at ESSERLAW LLC, Milwaukee. Holoyda provides counsel and guidance to individuals in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy proceedings. He also oversees the firm’s mortgage modification mediation program. Rud focuses on bankruptcy law, with an emphasis on providing advice and guidance to small businesses and individuals in Chapter 13 bankruptcy and reorganization proceedings.

Chris Gartman, Thomas M. Cooley 2011, has been elected a principal by Detroit-based Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone PLC. Gartman concentrates in craft-beverage manufacturing and advises breweries, wineries, and distilleries throughout the U.S. on regulatory, corporate, real estate, and distribution matters. He also handles related commercial litigation.

Thomas Janczewski, George Washington Univ. 2005, has joined Hansen Reynolds LLC as a partner in the Milwaukee office. His practice concentrates on corporate transactional work and litigation.

Riley Miller, Marquette 2022, has joined Grzeca Law Group S.C., Milwaukee. Miller previously was a general practice attorney helping represent clients facing securities, business law, and family law issues.

Julianne Brock, U.W. 2019, Julia Walsh, U.W. 2019, and Nils Wyosnick, Illinois-Chicago 2011, have become shareholders at Murphy Desmond S.C., Madison. Brock focuses on family law matters, including divorces, custody, placement, grandparents’ rights, and marital property agreements. Walsh focuses on estate planning, including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, marital property agreements, fiduciary disputes, and probate matters. Wyosnick is a criminal defense and litigation attorney with an emphasis on operating-while-intoxicated allegations and other felony and misdemeanor charges.

Nilesh Patel, U.W. 2002, has joined JCCA NY, New York City, as general counsel. JCCA is a 200-year-old human-services organization that provides care for children in the foster care system, including foster care placement, residential care, behavioral health, and academic and life skills for children facing trauma and challenges early in life. Previously, Patel was with the American Museum of Natural History.

Christine Senty, Hamline 1997, has been named interim president and chief executive officer at Quartz Health Solutions, Madison. Senty is vice-president, general counsel, and board secretary at Quartz.

Evan B. Tenebruso, U.W. 2011, has joined the personal-injury team at Nowlan Law LLP (offices in Beloit, Janesville, and Sun Prairie). He is an experienced trial lawyer and has won jury trials on a variety of claims.

Joshua Hargrove, U.W. 2011, and Teuta Jonuzi, U.W. 2017, have been promoted to equity partners in Tracey Wood & Associates, Madison. Hargrove and Jonuzi represent clients charged with criminal and traffic offenses and handle appellate work in those areas. Jonuzi also handles immigration issues.

Appointments, Elections

Gary Gassman, John Marshall 1993, has been installed as chair of the American Bar Association’s Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section. Gassman is a vice-chair of the global insurance department and co-chair of the professional liability coverage practice at Cozen O’Connor, Chicago. He focuses on insurance coverage counseling and litigation and has handled cases involving directors’ and officers’ liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, other types of professional liability and general liability.

Authors, Speakers

James Casey, Dayton 1988, is a privacy advisor and presenter in the American Bar Association (ABA) Rule of Law Initiative’s Defending Digital Privacy Project. This training project for attorneys and civil society actors is a global initiative and currently focused on countries in southeast Asia. Casey is a research transactions and data protection executive based in San Antonio, Tex., and is a State Bar of Wisconsin representative to the ABA House of Delegates.

Awards, Degrees, Honors

Anne Smith, U.W. 1983, received a UW-Madison Chancellor’s Entrepreneurial Achievement Award at a ceremony in April. Smith is co-founder of the Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic at the University of Wisconsin Law School. She has devoted her career to bringing people together to build new things through teaching, mentorship, and innovation in law and early-stage business.

Josh Taggatz, Minnesota 2010 magna cum laude, has joined the International Association of Defense Counsel, an invitation-only global legal organization for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests. Taggatz is a trial attorney and shareholder at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c., Madison, and concentrates on real estate litigation with a focus on commercial lease disputes and construction disputes, as well as matters involving evictions, purchase and sale transactions, easements, and condominiums.

Jason Luczak, Chicago-Kent 2008, and Nicole Masnica, U.W. 2010, have been awarded the Kuchler-Nicholson-Stilling Sensitive Crimes Award by the Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Luczak and Masnica are partners at Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP, a trial and litigation firm based in Milwaukee. The award, created in 2021, honors defense attorneys who have secured acquittals in cases alleging felony sexual assault of either an adult or a child.

Mark Vyvyan, U.W. 1997, has been named Volunteer of the Year by Volunteer Lawyers Network (VLN). Vyvyan practices with Fredrikson & Byron PA, Minneapolis, focusing on areas including commercial landlord-tenant disputes, complex foreclosures, construction disputes, oil and gas litigation, boundary and easement disputes, and real estate transactions. Vyvyan was honored for his deep and long-term commitment to pro bono work in housing and litigation, including starting the housing court clinic program between VLN and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.

Carol J. Wessels, U.W. 1988, Wessels & Liebau LLC, Mequon, has been selected as a 2022 Fellow of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Election as a NAELA Fellow signifies that the lawyer is recognized by his or her peers as a model for others and is an exceptional lawyer and leader. The most significant component in the selection process is commitment and contributions to NAELA through committee participation, program engagement, and leadership.

Article from 96 Wis. Law. 59-60 (June 2023).