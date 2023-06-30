Reinhart adds new PFAS group

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. announced Thursday the addition of its new PFAS Group. This multi-disciplinary team consists of corporate, product liability, litigation, environmental and real estate attorneys with the specific knowledge and experience needed to provide effective counsel to manufacturers, property owners and distributors facing the burden of regulatory compliance, potential litigation and the costs surrounding the presence and use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The PFAS Team includes Guy Temple, Patrick Hodan, Steven Bogart, James Law, Allen Schlinsog Jr., John Van Lieshout, Elizabeth Elving and Danielle Marocchi.

Among other applications, PFAS chemicals are used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water. They are slow to break down, move freely through soil and water and can bioaccumulate. As a result, their presence in everyday products, such as food packaging, cookware and cosmetics, has raised health concerns and prompted a wave of regulation at the state and federal level and a rise in consumer products litigation across a variety of industries. At the same time, continued litigation over land and water PFAS contamination poses tremendous financial risk for manufacturers, and the presence of PFAS in the environment poses challenges for commercial and residential real estate transactions, the firm said in a written statement.

“Our attorneys work alongside global manufacturers and supply chain experts involved in auditing and product testing to prepare for regulatory challenges on the state and federal levels and across a range of industries, including construction, wholesale and retail trade, waste management and remediation services. The team understands the legal issues surrounding these chemicals and is well-equipped to navigate a rapidly evolving patchwork of state and federal laws, offering guidance on everything from regulation, testing and permit non-compliance to remediation technology and costs,” the firm added.

With several states already having enacted legislation regulating the use of PFAS in a wide range of consumer products, the number of companies and industries affected and at risk is on the rise. In addition, rules are being developed to regulate PFAS use and disposal as states may pursue claims against companies for contaminating groundwater sources, rivers and lakes where high levels of PFAS have been found. Should you or your company face similar challenges, the Reinhart PFAS Team is uniquely prepared to address the situation swiftly and effectively, according to the firm.